A new Rammstein research talks about rough expressions and heavy bleeding. There are increasing signs that the band is no longer united behind their frontman.

Dozens of witnesses including affidavits, a number of testimonials that coincide, apparently systematic recruitment for sex and abuse of power and a growing critical part of the fans: The serious allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann don’t stop. On the contrary: More and more descriptions from concert visitors and from the environment of the band’s frontman are coming to light.

How to describe Women in the current issue of Spiegel experience severe physical pain as a result of physical contact with Lindemann, and in the course of the band’s after-show parties there is talk of “Restef*cken” and “Schl*mpenparade”; Terms that, according to an insider, are part of the common usage of the band crew. The way from the after-show to a kind of “backroom” party with Lindemann is called the “slut parade”, the remaining women are apparently hit on by band employees, which the band or their environment internally call “leftover fucks”. . In addition, singer Lindemann and guitarist Richard Kruspe are said to have yelled at each other and argued about a young woman.

The band seems to have been touched by the allegations, research and reactions on social media.

Till Lindemann himself is self-assured on stage. Most recently, at the concert in Munich, he prophesied that like the storm that didn’t happen on site, “the other one would pass by”.

On the other hand, the emotions of his bandmate Christopher Schneider are different. The drummer cries at the end of the Munich concert. Apparently overwhelmed by the past few weeks, he bursts out.

Different emotions – at odds in dealing with the allegations?

As the investigative boss of the “Welt” now reports, at the explicit request of part of the band, a detail of the research that had recently caused a stir was changed. Some commentators see this as an attempt by other band members to distance themselves.

Background: The part of the research is about a “Welt” reporter meeting Lindemann at a Rammstein concert in Helsinki in a bar. In the corresponding paragraph, Lindemann is quoted as follows during the nocturnal encounter: “As you can see, everyone here is drugged and raped.” Lindemann grinned. Lindemann therefore invited him to look around and get his own picture. The previous account, according to which the band was there as such and is connected to Lindemann’s questionable statement, seems to be avoided by part of the band.

A behind-the-scenes video of a concert show that took place after the allegations were made is also circulating on social media. It shows guitarist Richard Kruspe storming past the band’s frontman – apparently upset.

These impressions are confirmed by observers and prominent fans such as Olli Schulz, who claims to have attended a few concerts at the band’s invitation. According to the musician, there have been turmoil within the band for a long time, it was clear. “That thing will explode at some point.Schulz believes Lindemann will “destroy” the band with his behavior.

From a legal point of view, the presumption of innocence currently applies. Before the second concert in Munich, Lindemann hired lawyers. Their statement states that the allegations are “without exception untrue”. There are still no criminal investigations against Lindemann or those around him. The police in Vilnius is currently refraining from doing so. The scandal surrounding the rock band began in the Lithuanian capital after the Irishwoman Shelby Lynn raised serious allegations against Lindemann a few days after the show, which made the rounds around the world.