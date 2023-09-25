Jesús Gutiérrez Vergara, in an image spread on social networks.

Armed men shot a group of four police officers this Sunday in San Luis Río Colorado, in Sonora. The criminals attacked the agents in the south of the city. One of them died and the others were injured. Journalist Jesús Gutiérrez Vergara, who was speaking with the police, also died from the bullets. Gutiérrez is the seventh reporter murdered in Sonora during the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. So far this year, at least three chroniclers, in addition to Gutiérrez Vergara, have been murdered in Mexico in relation to his work, according to the organization Article 19, which explains that the number could be higher. In 2022, there were 13.

Local media that have reported on the case explain that Gutiérrez ran his own Facebook page, Notiface, specialized in police sources. The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office reported the attack this morning. “The events occurred a few hours ago in the Aviación neighborhood of this city, when shots were fired from a black Toyota RAV 4 vehicle. It should be noted that the police officers were off duty at the time of being attacked.”

Gutiérrez was 47 years old. His professional work reflected the reality of hundreds of colleagues throughout the country: self-employment and the lack of conditions to do their work. The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that the attack was directed against the police officers, although it has not said how it reached that conclusion, how it has ruled out that Gutiérrez was part of the attackers’ objectives.

Sonora, like Veracruz, Guerrero or Quintana Roo, is one of the states that appear at the top of the painful list of homicidal violence against the press. Just last year, criminals murdered two reporters in the region. In August, the authorities found the body of Juan Arjón precisely in the same municipality, San Luis. Arjón, like Gutiérrez, managed his own Facebook page. Arjón disappeared and was found dead days later. The Prosecutor’s Office put forward the hypothesis that the reporter had died from a traumatic brain injury.

Subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the key information on current events in this country