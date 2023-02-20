A journalist from an affiliate of “RecordTV” was grabbed by a reveler while covering festivities in Recife; on the networks, he said that she is a “very beloved viewer”

The reporter from TV Guararapesaffiliate of Record TV in Recife (PE), Rodrigo de Lunawas forcibly kissed by a woman while he was interviewing her during the station’s live broadcast on Saturday (18.Feb.2023).

The woman, later identified as Big Mamistalked about returning to celebrate Carnival after 2 years without parties because of the new coronavirus pandemic and said, looking at the reporter, the following: “I will kiss you so much tomorrow [19.fev.2023]”.

Moments later, the woman holds Rodrigo by the face and kisses him on the mouth.

Rodrigo hints that this is not the first time he has been kissed on the mouth by the woman during the broadcast: “The last time Big Mamis did that, I almost got beaten up when I got home, it was back in [no show do cantor] John Gomes. Control yourself, woman.

Right after saying that, he is kissed again and asks “calm”. Here is the dialog:

Rodrigo de Luna – “Woman, calm down, breathe, calm down. Control yourself. I’m married, tomorrow you’ll have a lot of single people, single men to kiss on the lips”;

REACTION ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

On social networks, users stated that it was harassment, asked the woman to be punished and compared the episode with the case of a Flamengo fan who kissed a reporter from ESPN Jessica Dias on her face while she was broadcasting live before leaving the club, in September 2022 – he was arrested, but the court ordered him to be released on the same day.

Read the reactions below:

With the reactions, Grande Mamis, who identifies herself as a comedian, the reporter and her husband, Thiago César Melo, used their profiles on social networks to claim that the woman is known to the journalist and deny that there was any “evil”. However, they said the case should be used to reaffirm that a forced kiss is harassment.

Here’s what each one said:

Big Mamis – said that after the episode it will only “peck kisses” at Rodrigo (who, in turn, replied that he allows it) and criticized “internet judges” what “they keep judging and distilling hatred”;

– said that after the episode it will only “peck kisses” at Rodrigo (who, in turn, replied that he allows it) and criticized “internet judges” what “they keep judging and distilling hatred”; Rodrigo de Luna – published video on your Instagram profile. She said that the forced kiss was not correct, but declared that Grande Mamis is a “dear viewer” and did not act for “evil”;

– published video on your Instagram profile. She said that the forced kiss was not correct, but declared that Grande Mamis is a “dear viewer” and did not act for “evil”; Thiago Cesar Melo – posted in the stories of her Instagram profile that Grande Mamis is “dear” is that “everything is alright”. The post was shared by the comedian.

In the image below, Rodrigo’s husband’s post (on the left) and Grande Mamis’s (on the right):