The clip of the reporter talking about the boy who broke up was shared through social networks Tetris. Before finishing giving the information, indicate that If she were his mother, she would tell him to step away from the screen and get some air. That finishing this game is not a life goal.

Social networks immediately began to criticize the reporter for two reasons. The first is due to her comment itself, since there was no need to do so. The second is her attitude when doing so, because when she gives her comment she does so in a mocking and somewhat arrogant manner.

It is the Year of Our Lord 2024 and @SkyNews is still telling people who play video games to go outside and get some fresh air, notably on the same day they're praising a 16-year-old darts player pic.twitter.com/QoPpWGQ0fr —Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 4, 2024

Several social media users began to show their support for the boy who ended Tetris. Besides There are those who demand that the reporter apologize for her comments, since he did them on a national network and they could affect the boy. What do you think?

How did anyone finish Tetris?

who have played Tetris They know that the game is practically infinite. The objective is to create lines and lines of blocks to increase the score until for some reason your screen fills up and you can no longer continue. However, the boy made it the same game that he couldn't follow.

Source: Blue Scuti YouTube Channel

Thanks to his skills he managed to advance until the score reached 999999 points. Since the game couldn't give any more, he completely crashed and couldn't take out blocks or do anything about it. It should be noted that until now this had only been achieved by an AI, so the reporter should not speak so lightly about this event. Do not believe it?

