Tamaulipas.- In full live broadcast of a car accident in Ciudad Victoria, in the state of TamaulipasIt was assaulted a reporter who was at the scene of the events covering the informative note.

It was the photojournalist Hector Perales Jaramillo who was the target of physical attacks against his person by some subjects. As a result of the events, the communicator he was injured and his work tool was stolen.

It was Saturday morning when the photojournalist, who works for the newspaper The expresswas the victim of violent acts against his physical integrity at the time he was doing his job at 16 Adolfo López Mateos Boulevard, in Victory City.

An accident was reported at the scene where one person was injured. To the place Three men and a woman arrived in a car.being one of them the one who threatened the media that were in the place demanding that they stop broadcasting the car accident live.

Given this, Héctor Perales, an elderly man disabled by not having one of his arms, mentioned to the individual that they were not recording the injured person, but only the cars.

However, given the photojournalist’s response, the subject continued to release denigrating words against journalistic work. Given this, the communicator was upset, so other of his colleagues asked the man to leave the site, since he was under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

Despite the requests of the journalists, the subject continued insulting and, after a verbal fight, a second individual hit the El Expreso photojournalist from behind, which caused the elderly man to fall to the ground and suffer a crack in the left stump.

Meanwhile, the third man who had arrived in the vehicle hit Perales Jaramillo and he took his cell phone with whom he was broadcasting the car accident live, although he ended up returning it to him.

After that, the first man who had exchanged verbal insults with the reporter fled the scene together with the woman in the car in which they arrived, while the other two assailants left the site on foot.

During the remainder of the broadcast, Héctor Perales announced that his camera had been stolen. Also, as a result of the fissure he suffered, he had to go to a doctor while the state police elements went to the scene an hour after Transit agents requested help.