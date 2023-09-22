After Featherweight canceled several concerts in Mexico upon receiving alleged threats of death for criminal groupthe young artist has flatly refused to address the media.

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija is in the middle of a controversy that has shaken the entertainment world, since its security team starred in a violent altercation with the reporters that they were trying to interview him upon his arrival at the airport.

Alex Rodriguezhost of the popular program “Sit down who can,” captured the unfortunate incident on camera, showing how the Featherweight security team used brute force to keep the press at bay.

According to the story of the well-known journalist, when the interpreter of ‘Lady Gaga’ He arrived at the Mexico City Airport, the media came to congratulate him on his success. However, the singer’s bodyguards acted aggressively and prevented any contact with the press.

“We tried to congratulate him, but the singer did not respond. Four security guards seemed uncomfortable and did not want the presence of the press; one of them even put his foot in front of our reporter, making him stumble and lose his balance,” Alex denounced.

But that was not all, the communicator also shared images of the moment when one of the members of the Featherweight safety equipment He intimidated the reporter, ordering him not to ask any more questions.

Until now, neither Featherweight nor his security team have issued any statement or statement in relation to this controversial incident, but many doubt that the singer was the person they were trying to interview, since his face was not visible in the images captured.

The incident has sparked debate about the behavior of music stars and their relationship with the media, raising questions about the need for a more balanced approach between privacy and the responsibility of being a public figure.

