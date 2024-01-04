A few days ago we told you about how Willis Gibson, a 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma, United States, managed to “finish” Tetris upon reaching the death screen, something that no one had achieved in history. Although many celebrated this event, A reporter drew attention by detracting from this achievement, something that the community did not like.

During a newscast today, January 4, Jayne Secker, a 511-year-old reporter for Sky News in the United Kingdom, spoke about Gibson's achievement. At the end of the note, Secker left the script asideand commented the following:

“As a mom, I would just say get away from the screen, go outside and get some fresh air. Beating Tetris is not a goal in life.”

It is the Year of Our Lord 2024 and @SkyNews is still telling people who play video games to go outside and get some fresh air, notably on the same day they're praising a 16-year-old darts player pic.twitter.com/QoPpWGQ0fr —Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 4, 2024

As expected, the community did not react positively to this comment, with users pointing out that a 13-year-old boy already has a world record, while the reporter has not achieved something so significant in her life. Similarly, Several developers and parents also came out to defend Gibson's achievement.noting that they would be proud if their son achieved something so impressive.

“This may have been intended as a lighthearted, throwaway line, but I *hate* it. Gaming is one of the ways I manage my mental health. It has been invaluable to me over the last 12 months. And believe it or not, I still exercise and get fresh air. “This is SUCH an old-fashioned attitude.”

This may have been intended as a light hearted throwaway line but I *hate* it Gaming is one of the ways I manage my mental health. It's been invaluable to me in the last 12 months. And believe it or not I still exercise and get fresh air This is SUCH an old-fashioned attitude https://t.co/LS7nVk2YGv — Christian Hewgill 🎙 (@ChrisHewgill) January 4, 2024

“They made a Hollywood movie about Tetris, and yet when a 13-year-old boy who wasn't even born when it was released does what no one else could do: and surpasses it… “He has been told that it is not a goal in life to be proud of and leave.”

They made a Hollywood movie about Tetris, and yet when a 13 year old who wasn't even born when it released does what no one else was able to do, and beats it.. He's told it's not a life goal to be proud of and to go outside. https://t.co/2U6Zk3W793 — HADZ (@hadztv) January 4, 2024

“There is something so disappointing about this. I bet that kid got so much boss battle-style adrenaline from doing this, and it's cool to see a 13-year-old kid playing a game more than twice his age.”

There's something so disappointingly smug about this. I bet that kid had so much boss battle style adrenaline from doing this – and it's so cool to see a 13 year old playing a game that's more than double the age he is. https://t.co/WiTpemZJTm — Frankie Ward (@FrankieWard) January 4, 2024

Now, surely many are wondering what Gibson's mother thinks about this achievement. Well, in one interview with The New York Times, The lady revealed that she is happy with her son's achievement:

“Actually, I agree with that. He does other things besides playing Tetris, so it really wasn't that hard to say yes. It was harder to find an old CRT TV than it was to say, 'Yeah, we can do this for a while.'”

For now, Jayne Secker has remained silent on the issue, and it is likely that she will not respond to all those who have criticized her in the last few hours. However, this makes it clear that some people still think of video games as simple entertainment that does not offer anything substantial. On related topics, you can learn more about Gibson's achievement here.

Editor's Note:

This is not something new. There have always been people who demean the achievements of video games, even when the simple fact that they talk about it is a sign of its importance today. The only thing we can do is unite as a community, and not attack, but defend and appreciate the work that, on this occasion, a 13-year-old boy achieved.

Via: VGC