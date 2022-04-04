O Reporter Brazil Afternoon has a new face from this Monday (4). Journalist Eliane Benício starts to present the evening edition of the network television news TV Brazilwhich airs from Monday to Friday, at 12:15 pm, with a duration of 45 minutes.

In addition to being a presenter, the journalist from Rio de Janeiro has worked as a reporter, producer and editor. Among the great coverages in which she participated during her career are the London Paralympic Games in 2012.

Eliane Benício will join the journalism team at TV Brazil of Rio de Janeiro, from where the Reporter Brazil Afternoon. In addition to the carioca team, the newscast has the structure of Brazil Communication Company (EBC) in Brasília and São Paulo and with partner stations in several states of the country.

With light and informal language, the program brings together the main news of the day through dynamic coverage, prioritizing links live from reporters from the three squares. The attraction combines reports and interviews with current topics, news from various parts of Brazil and international news highlights, as well as economic analysis, which contribute to the public’s better understanding of essential issues in everyday life.

Olympic and Paralympic sports content are also on the agenda, with the participation of channel commentators to analyze the rounds of the main competitions. O Reporter Brazil Afternoon also offers simultaneous translation in Libras, an initiative that was incorporated into the TV news TV Brazil in March 2018.

daily journalism

In addition to Reporter Brazil Afternoonthe grid of TV Brazil includes other daily journalistic programs, to keep the public informed.

From Monday to Friday, at 7:30 am, the national reporter and then at 8 am, the Brazil in Day.

From Monday to Saturday, as of April 4, local TV news will be broadcast on the public broadcaster at 12:00 pm, with a duration of 15 minutes. In the night band, at 19:00, the Reporter Brazil Night covers the main events of the day in the country and in the world.

In the sports world, the stadium airs from Monday to Friday, at 7:40 pm, with topics on sports of all modalities, from extreme sports to adventure sports, including Olympic and Paralympic sports.

Live and on demand

Follow the schedule of TV Brazil by the open channel, pay TV and satellite dish. Tune in: tvbrasil.ebc.com.br/comosintonizar.

Your favorite shows are on TV Brasil Playfur site play.ebc.com.br or via smartphone app. The app can be downloaded for free and is available for Android and iOS. Also watch on WebTV: tvbrasil.ebc.com.br/webtv.

Service

Reporter Brazil Afternoon – Monday to Friday, live, at 12:15 pm, on TV Brazil

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/tvbrasil

Twitter – https://twitter.com/TVBrasil

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/tvbrasil

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/tvbrasil

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@tv.brasil

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat