Saima Mohsin says she asked for a transfer to be an anchor, but what channel didn’t think she had the “looks” for it

The former reporter for CNN Saima Mohsin is suing the news channel for “unfair dismissal” after suffering an injury while in Israel for international coverage. Mohsin also accuses the broadcaster of racial discrimination, alleging that the channel would have said that she, who is of Pakistani descent, does not have “appearance” to present the program. The information is from The Guardian.

Mohsin said he decided to take the action at London labor court because the broadcaster would have “failed” in supporting her after the injury she suffered in 2014 while reporting in Jerusalem on the Israel-Palestine conflict. In the incident, the cameraman ran over his foot, causing damage that made it difficult for him to move. 3 years later, the channel terminated his contract.

“I worked hard to become an international correspondent and loved my job at CNN. I risked my life many times on a mission for CNN believing they would support me. But they didn’t.”, he said. After the accident, the journalist claims that she requested alternative roles and support for rehabilitation, which were denied by the broadcaster.

She also alleges that when she asked CNN if she could switch to the presenter role to reduce the amount of travel, she was told that she did not have the look the network was looking for for the position.

“I am also taking this opportunity to highlight the issues of racism and the gender pay gap that I have experienced. I was repeatedly let down and denied the ability to reach my potential while at CNN. I am bringing my case to take a stand and call for changes to ensure that women journalists and women journalists of color are better protected.”he stated.

In addition to “unfair dismissal, racial and disability discrimination”, the lawsuit filed by Mohsin also highlights the wage gap between men and women at the station. She claims she was repeatedly denied opportunities because CNN chose to put white American correspondents on the air.

CNN declined to comment on Mohsin’s allegations, but claims the former reporter’s terms of contract specify that she cannot file a lawsuit against the broadcaster in London.