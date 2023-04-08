Fabrizio Lombardo, the former head of Miramax and a close associate of Harvey Weinstein, has been sued for rape in the New York Supreme Court. To accuse him is the former model Sara Ziff, founder of Model Alliance, a group for the defense of models and fashion creators. The New York Times reports it.

According to the complaint, filed April 6, Lombardo sexually assaulted Ziff in a New York hotel room in 2001, when the model was 19 years old. Ziff is suing Lombardo, Weinstein, Disney and its subsidiaries Buena Vista and Miramax for abuse and negligence. This is possible thanks to the Adult Survivor Act of May 2022, which extends until November 2023 the right of victims of sexual crimes to obtain civil compensation that would otherwise have lapsed.

Lombardo was very close to Weinstein, who served as best man in his wedding in 2003. Lombardo’s name has been mentioned in several of the rape allegations against the former Hollywood film producer, who is serving 39 years in prison for sexual offenses . For the first time now, Lombardo is directly accused of sexual assault.