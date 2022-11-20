On the morning of November 20, 2022, Social networks started the conversation about what was the possible death of the actor and martial artist Jason David Frankbetter known as the Power Ranger Green.

The point is that everything was handled as a rumor, since there was no kind of data to corroborate this unfortunate information. However, various posts began to emerge online claiming the unfortunate demise of the Green Power Ranger.

First, the site geeky ireland got a message from Jason David Frank’s representative confirming the unfortunate demise. Later, an online post by art from a close friend – who was also the actor’s trainer – also confirmed the unfortunate news for dozens of people.

Another who also corroborated the information was the artist Bosslogic, who just a few weeks before had seen him at what we assume was a comic book convention or something else.

Rest in peace Jason David Frank

Just talking to you a few weeks back… This is heartbreaking My condolences to the family…. — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 20, 2022

Investigating the causes of his death is unnecessary, since there is already talk of some kind of case of depression, in addition to the fact that this beloved actor was supposedly alone all this time.

Jason David Frank at Supercon

Jason David Frank: What Power Rangers series did he appear in?

From 1993 to 1996, Actor Jason David Frank gave life to the character of Tom Oliver the Green Power Ranger and also the White in the original series of Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

He also returned as Zero Ranger V Red in PR Zeo for 50 episodes in 1996. In 1997, he returned to PR Turbo as Red Turbo Ranger, in 2002 he also returned in the PR series Wild Force, in 2004 he appeared in Dino thunder. From there we jump to 2014 for Super Megaforce and in 2018 on Hyperforce and Super Ninja Steel.

Let’s not forget that he had a professional mixed martial arts fight in 2010, which he won by submission.

We will be aware of more information about what seems to be the last goodbye of an actor who gave a lot for his fans and who also visited Mexico on a few occasions for conventions and tourist trips.