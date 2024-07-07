It has been a week since the murder of presenter Paola Salcedo, sister of soccer player Carlos Salcedo, became known. The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (Fgjem) revealed that last Friday, July 5, two alleged suspects of the homicide were arrested.

Two alleged suspects arrested in the crime

The events occurred on June 29, when Salcedo was at the Bardum circus, on the Río Hondo highway, Huixquilucan, in San Cristóbal Texcalucan. According to preliminary information, She left the venue and stood in the event parking lot.

Paola Salcedo.

At around 8:10 pm she was attacked by armed men who were riding a motorcycle and fired several times. After the attack she was taken to the Ángeles Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

It was learned that two projectiles hit his body, while the others hit his Suburban truck.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico reported that it has arrested two alleged suspects following an analysis of videos obtained from security cameras.

“Field actions allowed us to obtain information about the vehicle and the possible identity of those involved,” Fgjem reported.

Reported criminals would reveal the ‘motive’ for the murder of Paola Salcedo

In the last few hours, the identity of those who allegedly committed the crime was revealed. The subjects were identified as Miguel Angel “N”, nicknamed “Freckles” and Jose Ivan “N”.

In the first known statements, it was reported that the alleged suspects confessed “having consumed illicit substances during that day and, in order to get more, they decided to go out and look for money to pay for it.”

When they saw the 33-year-old presenter’s parked van, they approached in search of something of value.

“The victim was allegedly deprived of his life after refusing to have his belongings taken away, before getting into his vehicle, after attending a circus performance with his son,” shared by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico.

So far, authorities have reported that investigations are still ongoing to clarify the facts surrounding the murder of Paola Salcedo.

Paola Salcedo’s mother spoke out about the murder

María Isabel Hernández, mother of Paola Salcedo and soccer player Carlos Salcedo, replied to a post on social media that said: “The real reason why Carlos Salcedo wants to leave the country is because he and his wife, Andrea Navarro, are responsible for Paola’s murder.”

Although she did not directly refer to these statements, she did add the photo with what is being said on social media. In addition, she attached: “Justice for my daughter.”

Paola Salcedo

CAMILA SANCHEZ FAJARDO

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME