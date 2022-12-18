December 7th. Paris, a sunny day floods the Aula Ofce/Sciences Po – Observatoire Francais des Conjunctures Economiques. The students arrive in trickles and, with them, about forty world-renowned economists – including two Nobel Prize winners – gathered to dedicate an entire day of study to their mutual friend, professor and colleague, Jean-Paul Fitoussi.

The day is divided into eight sessions which, in their entirety, make it possible to retrace Fitoussi’s entire thought: the first, introductory, is dedicated to the “challenges of macroeconomic thinking and economic analysis”. The second to the relationship between “economic policies and inequalities”. The third to “economics and social sciences”. The fourth session is dedicated to “economy and growth”. The fifth questions “which policy for growth”. The sixth explores the union between “economy and democracy”. The seventh concerns the relationship between “growth, inflation and welfare”. The last, the most exciting, is “which economic policy for a period of crisis in the United States and Europe”.

The invited scholars come from various parts of the world, mainly from France, Italy, Belgium and the United States, and in various capacities work and gravitate around Sciences Po. The Italian ambassador in Paris, Emanuela D, bears witness to the deep connection with Italy. ‘Alessandro, while the former rector Massimo Egidi and the professor of Economics Marcello Messori intervene on behalf of Luiss Guido Carli; central will be the intervention of Giovanni Tria, former dean of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Tor Vergata and former finance minister in the Conte I government; the economist Mauro Gallegati speaks online from the Polytechnic of the Marches, another university well connected to the Fitouss research line; Francesca Pierantozzi, the journalist with whom Fitoussi publishes his first book in Italian, “La Newspeak of Economics” also intervenes. But the most visible and active trait-d’union between Italy, France and the USA is undoubtedly Francesco Saraceno, deputy director of the Ofce Department of Studies. He will authoritatively introduce Edmund Phelps, Nobel Prize winner in 2006.

Between Rome, Ventotene and Fiesole

The day unfolds along a double thread, on the one hand through the fundamental themes of the economy and on the other by retracing the personal, intellectual and emotional relationship that each of those professors had with the Tunisian-born economist. Xavier Ragot inherits the presidency of the Ofce directly from Fitoussi; Mathias Vicherat, current director of Sciences Po, was a student of him, as was the current Minister of Ecological Transition of Morocco, Leila Benali. And so little by little, following the partially biographical story of each one, the design of a network of brains expertly constructed by Fitoussi in time and space emerges. It also emerges that the city most mentioned in their speeches is not Paris, Strasbourg, Rome or New York but, surprisingly, Fiesole.

Indeed, it was in Fiesole at the end of the 1970s, in the newborn Eui – European University Institute – The Florence School of Banking and Finance, in the Badia di San Domenico, that the arrival of the young Jean-Paul began to mark a success story. It is in Fiesole that Fitoussi and Phelps become good friends in 1984 when both meet again to teach at Eui. «He and I were different – recalls Ned Phelps – I was an American who came from a suburb of New York, I had attended Amherst College and was destined for the American academy, while Jean-Paul was a Tunisian who came from La Goulette , had studied at the University of Strasbourg and would have made his career at Sciences Po. Perhaps it was precisely the extreme difference of our origins that made us interesting in each other’s eyes. Our interaction in Fiesole and later in Paris would lead to the writing of our book “The slump in Europe”».

In 1990, Fitoussi will call Phelps to the Ofce as a consultant. Intellectual ties draw a real fil rouge in Fitoussi’s life. This method of humanistic-relational inspiration sees in Fitoussi magically blend the culture of its North African and Mediterranean origins and the Renaissance spirit acquired thanks to the Tuscan attendance of the beginning, with those founding values ​​of the concept of Europe that coagulate between Rome, Ventotene and Fiesole, from the fifties onwards. With this method, Fitoussi gives rise to new research groups by coagulating international brains around him, fellow students who will also be his lifelong friends, in a real “Athens school of economics”, destined to spread and to branch out into the most important university departments in the world in the following decades and which, above all, will take root in Paris with the creation of Sciences Po, which he directed for 21 years.

A winning combination

It is Professor Giovanni Tria, his best Italian friend, who systematically enucleates the points of originality of Fitoussi’s thought: «One of the fundamental starting points of Jean Paul’s contribution to the economic policy debate is the constant affirmation that economic growth must be identified with the growth of citizens’ well-being. According to Jean-Paul, this implies changing the measurement metric, i.e. we need to look not only at GDP, but also at indicators such as the employment rate, education, health and in general the sense of satisfaction and confidence in the future of citizens, which is also linked to the rate of inequality in society. The second implication is that the achievement of this type of growth cannot derive from policies that start from the ideology of the role of the market and competition. Ideologisations which lead to the belief that unemployment is ultimately always voluntary, hence the absence of a role for economic policy in the fight against unemployment, or to the belief that unemployment is only the product of the obstacles posed by social protection policies, to the free functioning of the labor market, barriers that should be removed. On the contrary, Fitoussi was convinced that the market economy works only if there is a State which guarantees a system of social protection».

Tria concludes by stating that «The implications of my points are a re-evaluation of economic policies, in which the two objectives of increasing the investment rate and the objective of social inclusion are recognized not only as non-alternative but necessarily connected, and not only in the perspective short-term, but also in response to a vision of long-term challenges».

This is followed by the speech by Olivier Blanchard, professor of Economics at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), in which a new fundamental moment of winning aggregation emerges: «Jean-Paul was responsible for one of the most interesting experiences of my professional life, the creation of a group that he put together, the International Policy Group of the Ofce composed of Tony Atkinson, John Flemming, Edmond Malinvaud, Ned Phelps and Bob Solow. In 1992 the group was focused on German reunification and competitive disinflation in France. Long days at the Ofce of intense discussions from which I learned a lot. This experience has definitively influenced my career, leading me to constantly weave economic theory and political themes, with the benefit of both fields».

Out of the cage

Fitoussi therefore proves to be a successful director even when the biggest and most demanding task of his life will be entrusted to him by French president Sarkozy in 2008. To solve a problem of credibility of inflation data by French public opinion, Jean-Paul Fitoussi will reply to Sarkozy that the theme should have been tackled in global terms, setting up an interdisciplinary research group enlarged to twenty scholars and coordinated by him. The results of this new measurement initiated by Fitoussi and his team are beginning to be felt at the legislative level in various countries of the world; for example in Italy since 2016 the Bes, Fair and Solidarity Wellness, becomes the legislative instrument that allows monitoring a framework of well-being through a set of indicators, edited by Istat, to which politicians must refer in the financial law . In fact, policy decisions of government are oriented to enhance the collective welfare, exactly as invoked by Robert Kennedy forty years earlier. The book testifying to that group research is entitled “Measuring what matters”, and will be published twelve years after the start of the work. Written jointly with Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz and Martine Durand, chief statistician of the OECD, also present at the conference, this book urges us to get out of the neoliberal cage to learn how to measure other factors besides GDP.

It’s time for Richard Robb, professor of Economics at Columbia University who in 2021 translated Fitoussi’s new book, “The Newspeak of Economics”, into English. Mainstream neoliberalism in fact, it has been trying to mask the devastating effects of this unregulated economy by using a real “newspeak” for years. Robb says: «Some words are completely erased from the vocabulary: full employment, aggregate demand, fiscal stimulus, public investment, industrial policies, wage increases. We used to talk about social classes or categories like the proletariat; obsolete words today. Social security, in Newspeak, is a demon that reduces competitiveness. In their place we have “structural reforms” which according to Jean-Paul can mean all or nothing. The idea, for Jean-Paul, is to demonstrate how the impoverishment of language leads to the impoverishment of democratic debate. A new vocabulary obliterated Keynesianism and left only neoclassical theory in place. Therefore, deleting historical words and facts causes the debate to converge on the single thought».

Intellectual fighter

And we come to the most exciting and joyful moment of the conference. Stiglitz’s version is not a professorial one but a “camerade de class” one who, at the beginning of his speech, fondly recalls the moments spent together with Jean-Paul in those classrooms, in the corridors, in the office and even at the desk that he had made available, to testify to the total human interpenetration between the two economists. In his insightful speech, Stiglitz credits Jean-Paul for “giving the commission its name, engineering the whole process, and establishing that what you measure impacts what you do. And that, if you don’t measure something, there’s a risk that that thing will be ignored, just as if you measure the wrong things, you will do the wrong things. Fitoussi draws the attention of scholars and politicians to measuring inequality, sustainability, insecurity and subjective well-being. All this becomes the theoretical basis of the global movement that goes by the name of “Beyond Gdp” (beyond the GDP, ed)».

Stiglitz also exalts Fitoussi’s qualities by calling him an “intellectual fighter”: «Relentlessly, Jean-Paul worked to achieve his goals at every level both as a theorist, as a practitioner, and as an activist. He believed that economic science could help improve our society and people’s lives within it”. Stiglitz then addresses the issue of today’s multiple crisis: «Climate crisis, inequality crisis, pandemic crisis, and now, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine which leads to rising energy and food prices, generating an inflation crisis . All this causes the crisis of democracy, the crisis of trust in institutions and the crisis of trust in the capitalist system and in the economic doctrines that have guided politics in recent years”. Stiglitz is among the very few to talk about neoliberalism during the conference and to criticize it head-on, just like Fitoussi did. He criticizes its financialization and globalization and reiterates that “politics and the economy cannot be separated”. The conference clearly ends with the definitive condemnation by Stiglitz and Fitoussi of the neoliberal doctrine.