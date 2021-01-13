There have never been so many defendants in a box in Italy since 35 years and the Cosa Nostra trial in Palermo in 1986. Wednesday, January 13, it is not the Sicilian mafia but that of Calabria, the ‘Ndrangheta, which is tried: 355 accused, 913 witnesses. A bunker of over 3,000 m² wastee built for the occasion. It was made possible by the flash arrests of over 300 suspects on the same day in the heart of Calabria, during theRinascita Scott operation in December 2019.

Before this operation, in the streets of Vibo Valentia in Calabria, the ‘Ndrangheta henchmen, sometimes as young as 16, were often present. Carabinieri nickname them “the crime patrols”. The mafia thus asserts its power by controlling its territories. Colonel Bruno Capece commands the riflemen of the province, he accompanies us in the main street of the city where the market is usually held. : “This market has always been ‘guarded’. They would go around to show that they were still there. A disturbing presence for the traders who come here once a week. It is as if they are constantly being watched! But after the Rinascita Scott operation, they did not come back, the four corners were empty and that the population appreciated very much. ! She felt freer! “



Colonel Bruno Capece and Captain Alessandro Bui of the Carabinieri from the province of Vibo Valentia participated in Operation Rinascita Scott in December 2019. (BRUCE DE GALZAIN / RADIO FRANCE)

A little over a year ago during Operation Rinascita Scott, 334 people were arrested. There are mafiosi but also politicians, police officers and lawyers. The population takes to the streets to thank the police. Today, the trial begins, but the ‘Ndrangheta has not been beheaded.

Captain Alessandro Bui, 32 years old, including four spent in Calabria, accompanies us but this time by car in a district of Vibo not really reassuring. “This is the rear base of mafia boss Rosario Pugliese that we arrested a month ago, he explains. This is his headquarters here! The day we came to arrest Rosario Pugliese, around 40 people went directly to the rifle barracks to wait for us. When we got there, they applauded him to show their support! “

However, there are those who dare to lodge a complaint. Direction Nicotera and its 6 000 inhabitants. The road is tortuous, it rains, and when arriving in front of Carmine Zappia’s tobacco shop there is a military truck. Three soldiers and two plainclothes riflemen are posted to protect the only trader who dared to file a complaint against Antonio Mancuso, the local mafia leader who has since arrested. “These people shouldn’t exist, they don’t have the right to live among us, denounces Carmine Zappia. I live under escort 24 hours a day with two riflemen, I can’t help it. “



A military truck is parked in front of Carmine Zappia’s tobacco store, who has dared to file a complaint against a local boss of the ‘Ndrangheta. (BRUCE DE GALZAIN / RADIO FRANCE)

“It will take time for things to change, estimates the trader, the ‘Ndrangheta is very present, and yet some do not recognize it! We are in a village, we know very well who is a delinquent, who is mafia, who is a lawyer… but there are still some who deny this violence! “

The trial which begins could allow free speech, if the defendants are indeed found guilty, but it will last at least two years.