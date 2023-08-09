C ristiano Ronaldo smiles. It is al fresco, at over 2,200 meters in Abha, a town in the Asir Mountains in the south-western part of Saudi Arabia, where today, with him, Al Nassr is playing the semi-final of the Arab Champions against the Iraqi side Al Shorta. From up there he watches the swarm of the RSL, the Roshn Saudi League which has literally exploded since his arrival. They had told him that he was going to get a golden pension in a more than marginal league. He cashed in and shrugged, sure of himself. Eight months later here in Riyadh, he has a finalist from the last Champions League, the former Inter player Marcelo Brozovic, and Sadio Mané, three finals with a victory in the Champions League in the last 6 years in Liverpool. And around him in the other Saudi clubs there is a continuous flow of stars of various sizes, not necessarily over 30.