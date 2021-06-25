Steam It was from the video game companies that were clear about the purchasing power disparity around the world. So, from the beginning, he made an adjustment to his prices so that they can adapt to the local needs of his audience. In other words, the price of a game on Steam in Argentina could be cheaper than in other countries.

As a result, several players were constantly changing regions to get the best price. Now, the company would have made the decision to limit this benefit.

According to a report from Steam Database, now your audience will only be able to change their region once every three months. In this way, they seek to discourage people from switching to a different region to take advantage of a lower price and return to their current region. If people repeat offenders, their account will be locked to a new region for three months.

Steam regionalization issues

Not all the problem is in the location of the prices, there were people who pointed out that they changed region in Steam because it was the only way access other languages ​​in some video games. However, it does not appear that the company will change its mind in the short or medium term.

Another change that Steam has been the restriction of the use of VPN (use technology that allows you to change your location) to buy video games and force you to use payment methods in the region of your account. Another fear of the company may be the creation of a gray market within its platform. Buy prices at a lower cost in one region and sell them at a higher cost in other regions.

