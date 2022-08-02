One of the films that was most anticipated next year was batgirlsame that would give a great prominence to the heroine that we had only seen highlighted through comics, some animated program and soon in Gotham Knights. However, animated fans should be prepared, as the cancellation of the project has been officially confirmed.

That’s how it is, DC has no plans to release batgirl in cinemas or in the service of hbo max according to a new report published by TheWrap. The film, which recently wrapped production, was scheduled to be released on streaming, reportedly losing a lot of money in the process.

According to TheWrapthe film’s budget grew to $90 million amid shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19and ultimately, the project is not considered to be the kind of “big event movie” that DC looking to launch in the future. Still, their report indicates that the studio is planning to work with the film’s star, Leslie Grace, as well as with the directorss Bilall Fallah Y Adil ElArbi.

It was hoped that in this film we would see the return of J K Simmons with his role as commissioner James GordonMichael Keaton becoming again BruceWayne/Batman, brendan fraser What Firefly, Ivory Aquino What Alysia Yeoh Y Jacob ScipioRebecca Front Y Corey Johnson.

Warner has not yet come out to give official statements, but we may have information at conventions like DC Fandom or an official press release.

Via: comic book