Since a console is put up for sale on the market, it is usual that two or three years after its release, a more advanced version is released with different features than the vanilla version. Reason why this is going to happen with Playstation 5 Y Xbox Series X/Sand now a company says it will happen sooner than we think.

electronics company TCL attended a conference in Poland and in a presentation he said that he hopes that a “PS5 Pro” and one “new Xbox Series X|S” sometime between 2023 Y 2024. Using a slide, the consoles are listed.

FTA states that the devices will provide a resolution of 60-120 FPS at 4Kin addition to having the ability to display 8K. Apparently, they will also use the technology AMD Radeon RX 7700 XTso they will be much more powerful.

In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024. Via https://t.co/FI7Jgq0egY pic.twitter.com/7v2sNVNVm4 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 25, 2022

It is worth mentioning that this is not any type of confirmation, on the contrary, it is an assumption of what may happen in the coming years, just following the patterns of past generations. Sony either microsoft they have not mentioned anything about a new console, but it is possible that in The Game Awards give us a surprise.

Via: gamespot