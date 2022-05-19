The United Nations organization added in its annual report on the state of the world’s climate that the oceans witnessed the most extreme cases and detailed the disturbances caused by climate change. She also indicated that the melting of the ice sheets helped increase sea levels to new high levels in 2021.

“Our climate is changing before our eyes. Global warming due to the impact of harmful emissions from human activities will increase the temperature of the planet for many generations to come,” WMO Secretary-General Petri Taalas said in a statement.

The report came after the latest assessment issued by the United Nations on the state of the climate, which warned of the consequences of not taking drastic measures to reduce severely harmful emissions, as it said that we will face changes that will be exacerbated by catastrophic changes in the world’s climate.

Talas told reporters that climate change had little coverage, with other crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine making headlines.

The WHO report said that levels of carbon dioxide and methane, which cause global warming, in the atmosphere in 2021 exceeded previous record levels.

The global average temperature rose last year by 1.11 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, with the world approaching the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, beyond which the effects of climate change are expected to become violent.

The oceans bear the brunt of the rise in temperature and emissions, with water absorbing about 90 percent of the Earth’s cumulative heat and 23 percent of carbon dioxide emissions from human activities.

The oceans reached their highest acidity in 26,000 years as they absorbed and interacted with more and more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.