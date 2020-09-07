The day after Listless look by Marcel Tisserand in opposition to Magdeburg (4: 1) there’s motion within the personnel: The VfL defender is alleged to have agreed on a change with Fenerbahce Istanbul.
Just like the French EurosportReporter Manu Lonjon reviews that Tisserand is already in settlement with Fenerbahce. Accordingly, the 27-year-old ought to obtain a four-year contract. Earlier than the change can happen, nevertheless, an settlement with VfL Wolfsburg remains to be pending.
Within the Autostadt one shouldn’t be sad with the departure of the defender. Even earlier than the check in Magdeburg, Tisserand had fallen far behind within the hierarchy – now the wolves get the prospect to generate a switch charge for the reservist.
Nonetheless, this shouldn’t be too excessive. Tisserand remains to be underneath contract with VfL till 2022. However Fenerbahce additionally is aware of concerning the state of affairs in Wolfsburg. In the long run, a low single-digit million sum ought to be sufficient for VfL to do away with the defender and Tisserand to be on the pitch once more with extra enthusiasm and dedication.
