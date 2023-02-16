In 2020 in Italy there were 3,935,982 people over 65 who were not self-sufficient, equal to 28.4% of the total. However, in the RSA of the country, 21.7% of nurses, 13% of doctors and 10.8% of social-health workers are missing (Ob). Among the causes is also the competition between the health and social health sectors: 61.7% of nurses, in fact, left the RSA for new employment contracts in the hospital health sector. All this puts the quality of the assistance service and the growth of the sector itself at considerable risk. This is what emerges from 5th Long Term Care Observatory Report Cergas Sda Bocconi – Essitywhich this year wanted to photograph the personnel crisis, highlighting on the one hand the shortage of professional figures, on the other hand how this crisis is reflecting on companies and services without any remedial interventions having been prepared at a regulatory level .

According to the report data, for 91% of the RSA interviewed, the regional legislation and the now outdated standards of services are perceived as the greatest constraint on personnel management. The minimum standards established by the regulations, in fact, do not always correspond to what would be necessary according to the actual characteristics of the residential service, called to respond to increasingly complex and multi-dimensional needs of residents. Not only that: the personnel crisis has a direct impact on companies, as the managers of the participating RSA testify. According to 90%, personnel costs increased in 2022, while 74% declare that employee burnout has increased and that the quality of services has worsened due to the numerical shortage. To further complicate the picture, the report highlights how when we talk about Long Term Care in Italy we refer to a multitude of assistance services, even very different from each other in terms of vocation and operating methods.

The report – explains a note – compared the residential model for the elderly in 12 Italian regions; an extreme heterogeneity has emerged, which derives mainly from ways in which the Regions have regulated and set the standards for residential services. The various regulations have in fact produced different welfare standards, tariffs and classification criteria for guests, with inevitably different impacts on the operations of the managers and on their ability to innovate and respond to the needs of citizens. However, an interesting fact that the report highlights for the first time is that, from the comparison with the regional regulations, it appears that the companies have on average more staff than required by the regulations: the sample analyzed shows an average of one nurse every 5 1 social and health workers (2021 data), higher than the average ratio of 5.6 defined by regional standards.

“The data show that tackling the personnel crisis is possible – he says Elisabetta Notarnicola, Associate Professor of Practice, Government, Health and Not for Profit Division, Sda Bocconi School of Management and coordinator of the Report – but an investment is needed in two directions: rethinking services also according to the new needs of professionals and operators and investing even more in people”.

Over the years “the Regions have produced heterogeneous rules and regulations that risk turning into disorder and complexity – warns Notarnicola – if they are not found unique policy responses. The effort of companies in overcoming the crisis is remarkable, but for a real change it is necessary that the individual responses are coordinated in a broader overall vision”.

“As with all sectors of personal services – he declares Massimo Minaudo, Chief Executive Officer of Essity Italy – even Long Term Care could not exist without the professionals who produce and promote assistance and the quality of care. In a system that is strongly based on trust, skills and quality of work, the report allows us to analyze the state of health of the care sector, providing us with valuable information on its real needs. The need for unity to overcome the multiple interpretations of regulatory standards is certainly the most eloquent fact which demonstrates how the Long Term Care sector needs targeted coordination actionto respond in an increasingly effective way to the needs of non self-sufficient subjects”.