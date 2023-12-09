DAccording to a report, the Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) alliance of the former left-wing politician has also received numerous donations from abroad. “Bild am Sonntag” reported that money also flowed from countries outside Europe. When asked, the association explained: “Yes, donations have been received from other European countries and also from non-European countries.”

The alliance did not want to say from which countries the donors transferred the money. All of these donations would not have exceeded the value of 1000 euros. According to its own statements, the association voluntarily follows the rules of the party law.

1.1 million in 7 weeks

In total, the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance collected around 1.1 million euros in just under seven weeks, the report continued. This also included large donations of 50,000 and 20,000 euros.

The BSW currently only exists as an association and is not yet a party. “We will reach a seven-figure sum in these days,” BSW treasurer Ralph Suikat told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” on Friday. Legal experts are critical of the approach because the association could circumvent the legal regulations on party financing.

Party financing is stricter than association law

The legal scholar and party researcher Sophie Schönberger told the “SZ” on Friday that the rules on party financing are much stricter than association law. The suspicion arises that the aim of the BSW association is to undermine party law.

Parties are generally not allowed to accept donations of more than 1,000 euros from countries outside the EU. Suikat assured that the BSW is already being run as if it were subject to party law. “We will therefore transfer back amounts over 1,000 euros that were transferred from abroad without prior agreement,” it says on the BSW website.







According to Wagenknecht, the party is planned to be founded in January. According to “Spiegel”, the founding party conference will take place on January 27th in Berlin. State associations are initially to be founded in Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony, where state elections are due next year. Wagenknecht also wants to take part in the European elections.