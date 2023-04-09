Baena said on his Twitter account that he was “very happy with the amazing victory of my team in a stadium like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad for the attack I was subjected to after the match.”

And Spanish radio “Cadena Ser” and other media reported, on Saturday evening, that Valverde hit Baena while the Villarreal player was about to board the team bus.

Reports said Valverde was angry with Baena over his alleged insults during the match, including a comment about his son.

In his message on Twitter, Baena denied insulting Valverde’s son and said: “I am amazed at what is being said about me… It is completely wrong.”

Neither club has commented publicly on the alleged incident.

Samuel Chukwueze scored two goals, and Real Madrid’s hopes of retaining the La Liga title were dealt a new blow by losing 3-2 at home after squandering two leads on Saturday.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team failed to maintain the momentum after achieving a stunning 4-0 victory in Barcelona’s semi-finals of the King’s Cup, remaining in second place with 59 points and allowing its rivals to widen the difference to 15 points if they beat Girona on Monday.

Real Madrid will host Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.