The platformer, a news site that focuses on social networks, said it had obtained an internal Twitter document proving the matter.

The site stated that the document shows a list of 35 users described as the most important “VIP”, and their publications are subject to monitoring and promotion in order to appear more in front of users.

The site’s editor-in-chief, Zoe Schaefer, published 14 of the 35 names on the list.

The published names include:

US President Joe Biden.

American basketball star LeBron James.

The famous American YouTuber Mist Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

Democratic Representative in the US House of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

American political writer Ben Shapiro.

American billionaire and owner of “Twitter” Elon Musk.

According to the news site, engineers at Twitter worked to ensure that the tweets of the “VIV” tweeters were automatically ranked first in terms of viewing among users.

This bypasses the well-known Twitter algorithm, which prevents the promotion of multiple posts to a particular user.

The news site did not publish all of the names on the list to protect the identity of the source of the information, it says.