According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the Trump assassin was able to scout the venue with a drone shortly before the attack. He was able to take aerial photographs of the exhibition center in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, just hours before the attack, the newspaper reported on Friday (local time), citing law enforcement officials familiar with the matter. The findings are likely to raise further questions about whether the venue was adequately secured.
