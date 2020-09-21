Was the zero number against Leverkusen the last appearance of Wout Weghorst in the Wolfsburg jersey? There were some transfer rumors about the 28-year-old Dutchman this summer. However, it never became concrete, Weghorst recently stated that he felt comfortable at VfL – but the attacker did not want to rule out a change.
The Tottenham Hotspur are known to be looking for a center forward as a backup for Harry Kane. Weghorst is apparently a candidate. How De Telegraaf reports, Spurs coach José Mourinho is very interested in luring Weghorst to north London.
Tottenham scout Peter Braund was in the stands against Leverkusen (lives near Hanover). Probably also to watch Weghorst. Will the Wolves lose their top scorer?
It is clear that Weghorst dreams of the Premier League, Tottenham would certainly be a career step forward. There are some hurdles to the transfer. The biggest is Weghorst’s contract with VfL. It will run until 2023, the Dutchman should cost at least 30-35 million euros in transfer.
Hurdle number two: Whether Weghorst would be happy with the backup role for Kane. He would certainly not be in the starting line-up for too many games, which would stand in the way of his dream of returning to the national team. Especially in the year before the EM.
Overall, there should be a good chance that VfL will keep Weghorst and can count on the attacker’s goals for at least this season.
