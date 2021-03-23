Manolo del Castillo announced that his mother received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Through his official Facebook account, the driver of Report to Peru She announced that her mother was immunized on Monday March 22 at her home, thanks to the Padomi (EsSalud Home Care Program).

“My mother, with her 93 years, has not had such a beautiful day for a long time, a day of hope and today (March 22) the good news came in the form of a vaccine that Verónica Castilla, one of the superheroes, brought us. del Padomi ”, wrote the figure of TV Peru.

Along with this message, Manolo del Castillo shared a photograph in which her mother is seen holding the document that certifies that she has already been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Manolo del Castillo, host of Report to Peru and his mother

In his publication, the presenter of Report to Peru also highlighted the effort made by workers in the health sector and all those who fight on the front line to stop infections by lto COVID-19 Throughout the national territory. “Thank you very much EsSalud, and again thanks to the people who – oblivious to problems and political issues – work hard throughout the country to take care of us,” he said.

Finally, Del Castillo encouraged all the Peruvian people to continue to respect all the biosafety protocols that prevent VOCI-19. “All storms have an end, even this one that seems like a nightmare to so many people. In the meantime, let’s do our part and continue taking care of ourselves, ”he said.

