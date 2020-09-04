Manchester City has to postpone the dream of a Messi transfer for the time being, the Argentine will also play for FC Barcelona against his will in the coming season. Before that, City Manager Pep Guardiola also received a rebuff from Timo Werner.
This reported the image. Accordingly, Guardiola tried in a personal telephone conversation for the services of the DFB striker, but ultimately he decided on Chelsea. As a transfer fee, RB Leipzig received the set amount of 53 million euros.
In the months before Werner’s move, the 24-year-old was never associated with City, there was only serious competition from Liverpool. According to the report, the prospect of a regular place was also decisive for Werner in his decision.
No wonder that so many clubs wanted to get Werner: Last season he scored an outstanding 28 goals in the Bundesliga, actually he has been a seasoned top striker in the Bundesliga for years. Now we will see whether Werner can also call up such performances in the Premier League.
