Two officials explained that more than 80 bombs were dropped over several minutes to kill Hassan Nasrallah. But they did not confirm the weight or type of bombs.

According to the same sources, Hezbollah members found Nasrallah’s body and identified him early on Saturday, along with the body of one of Hezbollah’s senior military commanders, Ali Karaki.

The newspaper revealed that the operation had been planned since earlier in the week.

In turn, a newspaper confirmed “Yedioth Ahronoth” The Israeli newspaper said that more than 80 bombs, each bomb weighing an average of one ton of explosive material, were dropped on the location of Hassan Nasrallah in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

She explained that Squadron 69 From the Israeli Air Force, he led the operation using F-15 aircraft, called the “New Order.”

She added that in a video clip published by the Israeli army, the Air Force Commander, Major General Tomer Bar, was heard telling the pilots after the attack: “I hope you made a victory parade. I hope we have destroyed this terrorist organization.” The pilot replied: “We will reach everyone and everywhere, and we will do everything necessary to return the kidnapped people and the residents of the north to their homes.”

Israeli Army Radio quoted the commander of the 69th Squadron as saying: “We knew it was an unusual opportunity. We were vigilant for days. We did not know the target until hours before the operation.”

In additional details about the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, the Walla website confirmed that during the trip of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu to the United States, security consultations took place and intelligence updates were received about developments in Lebanon and progress in the readiness of the intelligence and air forces to carry out an attack that cannot be escaped.

According to sources in Israel, intelligence information arrived before Netanyahu delivered the speech at the United Nations conference.

And he announced Hezbollah In a statement on Saturday, its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed as a result of an Israeli raid on the southern suburb of Beirut, after Israel confirmed his assassination earlier.