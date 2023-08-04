The report stated that requests for plans have been sent to major providers of such services in the past few weeks with proposals to add financial content, real-time stock data and other features.

The report added that “X” asked those interested in submitting offers to disclose the amount they would allocate for the project, but it was not yet clear whether any company had submitted a bid or the interested companies.

In a post on the X platform, Elon Musk, the owner of the platform, said he was not aware of any work being done in this area.