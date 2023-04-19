Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Report | The state could support the Ähtäri zoo, but the zoo should get its finances in order

April 19, 2023
Jaana Husu-Kallio, head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s office, says that Ähtäri Zoo could be given state support if such a political decision was made.

Responsibility The measures concerning Ähtäri’s pandas are at Ähtäri’s zoo, states the report of the official working group assembled from different ministries. The working group found out under what conditions the pandas that arrived in Finland from China in 2018 could be kept in Finland. The Pandas are in Ähtäri on a 15-year lease, with another ten years remaining.

Office manager of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Jaana Husu-Kallio says that Ähtäri Zoo could be given state support if such a political decision was made.

First, however, the zoo would have to get its finances in order, because government support cannot be given to a company in financial difficulties.

