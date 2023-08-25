The Federation of Professional Football Players in Spain said that Jenny Hermoso, the Spanish national team player, demanded “deterrent” measures against Rubiales after he printed a kiss on her lips during the gold medal distribution ceremony for the Spanish national team after defeating England 1-0 in the final last Sunday, which sparked anger. Widespread inside and outside Spain, and many, including ministers, demanded his resignation.

Spain’s women’s league called for Rubiales to be dismissed and said it had lodged a complaint with the president of the National Sports Council about his “extremely dangerous behaviour”.

Rubiales had initially described the questions raised about the incident as “stupid” before he apologized in a video clip last Monday, but he did not stop the torrent of criticism.