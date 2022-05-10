Not only did the top of the National Police Unit make huge mistakes in the run-up to a cop’s suicide last August. Shortly after his death, the top caused unnecessary suffering to the relatives by questioning the authenticity of one of the 39 farewell letters from agent M..

That is what the Oebele Brouwer Committee states in its investigative report on the death of the officer, which Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz has made public at the request of the House of Representatives.

You can talk about suicidal thoughts anonymously: chat via 113.nl, call 113 or call toll-free 0800-0113.

‘Unnecessary suffering’

In those farewell letters, the officer, who has worked undercover for a long time, states that he was deliberately opposed by his superiors and that there is bullying. He also wrote in it that the work was not the cause of his death, but that the working conditions certainly did not help him. See also Olaf Scholz wants to call Putin again

The National Unit (LE) spoke with a good friend of M. who, at the request of the agent, delivered the letter to M’s sector head a while after his death. The National Unit not only expressed doubts about the authenticity of the letter. but also about the integrity of the friend. This state of affairs is ‘not decent’ and has caused ‘unnecessary suffering’ to the next of kin, the investigation committee ruled.

PTSD

Moreover, the course of events is ‘not appropriate’ after the death of a ‘deserving police officer’ who ‘probably had contracted PTSD as a result of work’, according to the committee. Based on the information available, the Committee has no doubts about the authenticity of the letter. “That makes things all the more wry.”

The committee cannot provide a substantiated opinion as to whether the officer’s harsh reproaches to the sector management are correct, but states that it is ‘not strange’ that ‘M has the impression that he was deliberately thwarted, ignored and bullied’. In addition to his team leader, he received ‘predominantly negative attention’ from other executives of the Special Operations Service (DSO), including the agent. See also The Russian attack on Ukraine is also digital, but how much exactly?

The suicide of agent M. fits within a series of serious incidents within the National Unit. In 2019, a police officer involved in cracking encrypted phones committed suicide. He had felt bullied at work for some time. In April 2021, an undercover officer committed suicide. He felt abandoned by his superiors during an operation lasting more than a year. This newspaper revealed that there are structural problems within the Werk Onder Dekmantel department, which is responsible for undercover operations by the police.