Slapped and “hit by a bag” while his colleagues and nurses were “heavily insulted”: a doctor from the Sant’Andrea hospital in Rome was attacked by the family of a man who died immediately after telling them the sad news.

Those present generated chaos in the ward, also targeting the other health workers present, and damaging some instruments. The Cimo – Fesmed federation reported the incident. The man was treated on the spot, he did not suffer serious injuries: he did not hesitate to file a complaint against his attackers.

“It is undoubtedly a problem of public order, but also of a cultural nature – explains the Federation – whoever attacks, insults or threatens a doctor must understand that they put everyone’s right to health at risk”.

The regional councilor for health Alessio D’Amato, candidate of the Democratic Party for the next regional elections in Lazio, condemned the violence. “I strongly condemn the umpteenth episode of violence against the health personnel employed at the Sant’Andrea hospital and I hope that full light is shed on the facts and that the culprits are brought to justice”.

D’amato pointed out that “doctors with a great spirit of sacrifice are at our service every day for our health and safety” and therefore “attacking a doctor or nurse is equivalent to attacking oneself”.

“I renew my appeal to the Prefect of Rome – said the commissioner – to study a common strategy to deal with a worryingly increasing phenomenon. I think it is necessary to reactivate the police points in the emergency rooms of hospitals which play an important role in deterrence and for the safety of medical personnel and patients”.

On Monday 16 January, the conference “Stop the violence against health professionals” organized by Amad, Uif and Confintesa Sanità will be held in the premises of the Sant’Andrea Hospital.