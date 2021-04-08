It looks like the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 brings more news than we expected.

Also, this movie is doing the impossible by reuniting Sony and Marvel Entertainment (property of Disney) in order to bring the best possible version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

And, just as it is rumored that the MCU will bring back to Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst, this would bring several missing animated characters.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2

He was the voice actor of the original 90’s series, Christopher Daniel Barnes who in an interview in That Hashtag Show declared that he would be present in the film.

In addition, he mentions that his appearance in the film will be small and that the animation studio will maintain the animation style of the original series (which combined 3D backgrounds with 2D characters). This is a great and pleasant surprise for fans of Spider-man.

In fact, Barnes has had other holdings throughout history: Spider-Man Noir, Spyder-Knight, Electro, Vulture, among other characters.

For this reason, the actor’s statement is consistent with the animation proposal that he has Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in it we can see an impressive and diverse fan that has led him to win the Oscar to Disney.

What we know of its sequel so far is that it will premiere in the fall and will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos next to Phil Lord and Christopher Miller who have participated hand in hand with Marvel Studios.

