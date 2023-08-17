This news was reported in Sweden by the widely circulated daily newspaper “Dagens Nyheter”.

The newspaper reported that the Swedish Security Agency “SABO” plans to raise the threat level from the third to the fourth level, which means that there is a concrete threat of an attack.

She added that the security agency will hold a press conference later on Thursday, regarding the security situation in the country.

Britain had updated travel instructions for its citizens wishing to go to Sweden a few days ago, saying there was a possibility of terrorist attacks.

The British Foreign Ministry stated that the Swedish authorities thwarted a number of attacks and carried out arrests in this context.

Experts say that there is already a security threat surrounding Sweden, which are internal rather than external threats, against the background of the desecration of the Koran.

During the past months, a number of Qurans were burned and desecrated repeatedly in Sweden, which brought severe criticism to the country, and reached the point of severing diplomatic relations with a country such as Iraq, and other countries summoned representatives of Sweden to protest against the act.

Is desecration of the Koran allowed in Sweden?

There is no law in Sweden that specifically prohibits the burning or desecration of the Qur’an or any holy book.

Like many European countries, Sweden has no blasphemy laws.

However, this was not the case in the past. Until the late nineteenth century, blasphemy was considered a serious crime in the country, and the perpetrator was punished with death.

Over time, Sweden’s blasphemy laws were relaxed as the country became more and more secular, and the last such law was repealed in 1970.

Can the authorities in Sweden stop such acts?