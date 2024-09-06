The Copernicus Climate Change Service said in a monthly bulletin that the northern hemisphere summer from June to August this year surpassed last summer to become the hottest on record.

The exceptional heat increases the chances that 2024 will surpass 2023 as the hottest year ever recorded on Earth.

“Over the past three months, the world experienced its hottest June and August, its hottest day on record, and the hottest Northern Hemisphere summer on record,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy administrator of the service.

Unless countries urgently cut their greenhouse gas emissions, extreme weather “will become more severe,” she added. Emissions from burning fossil fuels are the main cause of climate change.

Climate change has continued to exacerbate disasters this summer. In Sudan, floods caused by heavy rains last month affected more than 300,000 people and led to the spread of cholera in the war-torn country.

The Copernicus data dates back to 1940, and scientists compared it with other data to confirm that this summer was the hottest since the pre-industrial period in 1850.