Sarah Neumeyer

The Stiko apparently wants to recommend a fourth corona vaccination to everyone over the age of 60. This emerges from a report in the Bild newspaper.

Frankfurt – The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is apparently planning to change the corona-Vaccination recommendation. This emerges from a draft by the Stiko picture present. Accordingly, Stiko wants to recommend a fourth corona vaccination to people aged 60 to 69. The countries can still discuss this proposal.

The following points are loud picture-Information contained in Stiko’s confidential draft decision on the 21st update of the Covid-19 vaccination recommendation:

A fourth corona vaccination is recommended for all people over the age of 60.

A fourth vaccination is also recommended for people (5 years and older) with an increased risk of severe Covid-19 courses as a result of an underlying disease.

The first booster vaccination or the last corona infection must be at least six months ago. In justified individual cases, the interval can be reduced to four months.

Citizens should not wait for the adapted Omikron vaccine.

The second booster vaccination campaign is scheduled to start in mid-September.

A second booster vaccination is not recommended for anyone under the age of 60 who does not belong to a risk group. They would not benefit significantly from this.

A fifth vaccination could be possible for older people due to the decreasing efficiency of the immune system. The second booster vaccination should then be more than six months ago. Who gets a fifth vaccination should be decided individually.

Stiko currently recommends a second booster vaccination for all people over the age of 70, as well as high-risk patients, residents of nursing facilities and employees in the medical field and in nursing. The EU changed its corona vaccination recommendation on July 11 and recommends a fourth corona vaccination for all people over 60 and particularly susceptible people. More to come. (sne)