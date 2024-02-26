Document produced by Felix Simon, a student at the Oxford Internet Institute, shows that technology has become more accessible after use by industries

A report produced by Felix Simonresearcher and doctoral student at Oxford Internet Institute, interviewed more than 130 journalists and news executives from 35 media outlets in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany. Their findings suggest that as AI-powered search engines gain prominence and more newsrooms adopt the technology internally, “a family power imbalance” may emerge between news publishers and technology companies.

According to the report, newsrooms have become more adept at AI not only because the technology has improved and become more accessible to the public, but also because it has become acceptable and widely used in other industries. Tough times in the journalism business have also led some organizations to experiment with technology.

“I think one of the truths about the social media industry is that it is an industry that is under some obvious pressure for money, for new business models, for figuring out what its future is,” a German editor told Simon.

If the media is being pressured by industry dynamics and market pressures, they are also pulled for promises of greater efficiency.

As one US executive said: “The strategic question is: with a limited amount of time and resources, how could we make the most of our journalistic talent?”

Some AI-produced news articles with incorrect information, made-up links, and totally bad writing made headlines. But this is far from the most common way newsrooms use AI. Almost all respondents reported using technology to help with transcription.

Paywalls Dynamics that use data points to predict how likely a given user is to pay for a subscription – and change when (and if) that user sees a paywall based on those predictions – have been around for years.

News organizations have also been using AI for automate some types coverage and make sense of large sets of documents.

Given the tendency of large language models to hallucinate or make mistakes, several media outlets said they have implemented editorial handbrakes to carefully check any generative AI results.

“I tried a lot, and checking sometimes takes longer than writing a summary yourself”said one interviewee.

It’s not just AI-generated texts and news articles that require new checks. Many in the industry have expressed concern and frustration that AI companies have refused to share sufficient information about the data and the human labor used to build your models, or about hidden rules or parameters that can affect the results.

(Media researchers studying podcasts recently ran into trouble before realizing that the OpenAI model they were using rejected episode descriptions that even indirectly mentioned sex or crime: “It took some time to figure out what was going on and how to get around it”said one interviewee)

Vehicle investigations such as The Markup It is Rest of World already revealed some of buried prejudices in AI systems. Without transparency, the “black box” Some technology tools can considerably delay journalistic work.

In an interview with Simon, a journalist compared an AI tool he uses to “an unreliable calculator”. “I guess my main concern is: is it missing something, is it a bad tool, is it misinterpreting what I want? And I think if you keep not finding what you expect, you can do, you know, more manual testing,” declared.

Many respondents expressed concern that AI provided by external companies could “undermine their autonomy” as journalists in ways that could be, worryingly, “unpredictable” due to this lack of transparency. These included “limit discretionary decision-making capabilities” It is “structuring your view of what is noteworthy in a way that makes it difficult to reflect on counterfactuals or alternatives, or introduces biases into your results”.

“I don’t know what he was trained with and what prejudices he might have”said a reporter. “And that, of course, influences the kind of story I can tell.”

Journalists interviewed reports using AI tools provided by companies such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft to automate various tasks. Simon identified a “familiar power imbalance between platforms and publishers” where news organizations are, once again, not the ones with the upper hand.

As news editors discovered during a tumultuous relationship with Facebook, the platforms do not always take into account mind the best interests of the news industry and become dependent on one of them for revenue and traffic referrals can lead to a big headache. Now, instead of the Goal financing new initiatives and make soothing noises about the importance of local journalism, it is Microsoft that is announcing new journalistic partnerships and OpenAI close major licensing deals with news editors.

The report concludes that “platforms not only determine general terms of use, but also have control over more granular terms, such as the extent to which they allow publishers to customize AI applications”.

Respondents indicated the Graphiq as a warning sign for the use of technology. The infographics tool was used by Associated Press, LA Times, Reuters and others, but ended its service to newsrooms a month after announcing that it was being acquired by Amazon in 2017.

“Graphiq paid lip service to the news industry in a statement ('We've really enjoyed working with publishers over the past few years to help them tell the news, and we hope to continue to use our technology in other exciting areas'), but the editors who were using it were left in the lurch”declared Simon.

Smaller establishments with fewer resources have more likely to end up dependent. The larger, better-off news organizations interviewed were more likely to have some in-house AI tools, Simon found.

“My findings suggest that the high cost of developing personalized AI puts it out of reach for all but the best-resourced news organizations,” he wrote. “For everyone else, the most viable solutions are third-party offerings from platform companies and the like.”

The rise of chatbots and search engines powered by AI that provide summary responses from reports rather than sending users to news sites via the familiar blue links, has some worried that AI might not just take down the Superb Owl contentbut entire news organizations.

A German-based newsroom manager reported that nearly 2/3 of his outlet's online audience comes from search, with 90% of that share coming from Google. “This is a big risk for us if clicks on our content become optional because Google decided to go all-in on AI-enhanced search where users just get short answers”the executive said to Simon.

“Why would people still come to our site and read a story if they could get something [por meio de pesquisa aprimorada por IA] that was adapted to your interests?”asked another journalist, based in the United States.

The implications of AI-powered research, writes Simon, “will depend on strategic choices made by a set of powerful actors over whom the news industry has little control, but whose decisions can have serious ramifications for publishers – both in terms of their financial position and their ability to reach audiences.”

Ultimately, Simon argues, AI represents yet another “reformulation” of the news. “This does not affect the fundamental need to access and collect information, to process it into 'news', to reach new and existing audiences, and to make money,” says the researcher.

Some newsroom managers acknowledged to Simon that AI could take over some jobs in journalism. Most seem to agree, however, that original reporting and news choices appear to be beyond the technology's reach for now.

“The job of journalism is to find things that are not yet on the internet. Artificial intelligence will not be able to do this”declared the editor.

