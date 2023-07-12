Estadão Contenti

07/12/2023 – 8:53 am

The rapporteur for the tax reform in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), said this Tuesday, 11, that he does not see room for an increase in the tax burden with the approval of the proposed change in taxes on consumption. “I don’t see room for an increase in the tax burden in the country,” he said at a press conference.

The forecast is that his report will be presented in October for a vote in the Senate. Braga also signaled that he intends to make changes to the text approved by the Chamber, which will mean that the proposal will have to return to the Chamber. Despite this, he estimates that the enactment of the proposal for a constitutional amendment (PEC) will take place later this year.

Braga says that he requested studies from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning on the impacts of the measure, as well as calculations from States and economic sectors that have already sought him out to deal with changes in the text.

“Everything now we want to analyze with numbers. I think that, in terms of concepts, the Chamber discussed a lot. Now, since we have a model in place, we want to be able to quantify this model and verify the impacts that this model is effectively indicating”, he said.

Haddad

The senator disagreed with the idea defended by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, in an interview with the podcast O Subject, on the G1 portal, of bringing forward the reform on income. For the head of the Treasury, the reform of taxes on consumption could proceed simultaneously with that on income – which the government intends to send in the second half.

“Honestly, I’m one of those people who think it’s one issue at a time. If we could conclude at least this second phase of the tax reform to be able to face the issue of income, perhaps it would be better”, said Braga. “But that’s not up to us; this initiative belongs to the Executive and who will set the time for this will be the Executive.”

He also spoke about the proposal to “slice” the reform, approving first the points that have consensus in the Senate. “The perception we have is that it is almost impossible for you to slice a PEC on a systemic matter, such as tax reform. Therefore, it will have to be treated as a whole so that it does not become atrophied on one side and limp on the other.”

