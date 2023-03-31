In recent months, video game companies have announced significant reductions in their staff, as we cannot forget when Microsoft He did his thing in the division of Xboxas well as Ubisoft And till 2K Games. And now, it seems that one more company wants to join these layoffs, so Electronic Arts He already did his thing very recently.

The company confirmed today that it will lay off approximately 6% of its staff as part of a restructuring plan that also includes optimizing its real estate portfolio and focusing its efforts around growth opportunities. Somehow it wouldn’t be that big of a cut since it would be almost 800 people.

In a note to staff about the cuts, the CEO of AE, Andrew WilsonHe said the company is operating from a position of strength and will focus on a handful of strategic priorities going forward.

This is what he said in his letter:

As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams. This is the hardest part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect. Where we can, we provide opportunities for our colleagues to transition to other projects. When that’s not possible, we provide severance pay and additional benefits such as healthcare and career transition services.

Given this, it is mentioned that there will be a payment of compensation for a couple of weeks to compensate users. But it is definitive to make this cut to save resources and deliver better results as a company.

Via: GamesIndustry

Editor’s note: These types of situations are already making a tradition, but it is something that is obviously not going to end, unless they generate millions and millions without having any losses. We’ll see what happens with other developers.