Again bullets rain in the state of Zacatecas; Tuesday night was recorded another armed confrontation this time in ethe municipality of Pánucowhere allegedly seven hitmen were killed and one policeman wounded.

12 hours later that it was confirmed a showdown on the edgeDurango-Zacatecas, the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Board reported a new ambush.

Through his social networks he shared that shortly before 11:00 p.m. registered an armed assault in against of elements of the State Preventive Police (PEP) in the municipality of Panuco, Zacatecas.

The spokesperson explained that the policemen managed to repel quickly said strokeso the situation was immediately controlled.

However, he did not provide more information about it and only announced that he would provide more information in the next few hours.

However, journalists and local media unofficially shared that seven attacking hit menThey were killed by elements of the Zacatecas Immediate Reaction Forces (FRIZ).

Plus they added that uNo element of the police ended up injured during the ambush, but this information has not been confirmed by the authorities.

It should be remembered that during the morning of this Tuesday, an armed confrontation was reported between the National Guard (GN) and presumed members of organized crime, in the municipality of Sombrerete, Zacatecas.