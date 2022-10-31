If you woke up today and discovered that your profile of Instagram had been suspended, this was just a mistake. Like other Meta platforms, the social network specialized in photos and videos suffered from a couple of problemsof which their true scale is still unknown.

This problem is just a technical error, and throughout the day it has been slowly being fixed. So if in the morning your account was blocked, this is probably back to normal by now. However, it remains a mystery what caused this problem. This was what the company commented:

“We are aware that some of you are having trouble accessing your Instagram account. We are looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown —Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

This should not be a big surprise, during the last few months, WhatsApp and Facebook, the two most famous applications of Meta, they have also faced a series of problems that block their users momentarily. Let’s just hope this doesn’t become a habit for Instagram.

On related topics, Twitter will charge more money for its subscription service. Similarly, they accuse Instagram of the suicide of a young woman.

Via: Instagram