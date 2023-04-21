A global report on anti-Semitism released this week points out that in 2022 there was a sharp increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States and other Western countries.

The document prepared by Tel Aviv University, in cooperation with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), examined data coming from reports by law enforcement agents (such as the police), local and national media, Jewish community organizations and other agencies that monitor anti-Semitic incidents in 25 countries. These are incidents such as vandalism, harassment, advertising, hate speech and physical assault.

The main victims of physical attacks were “visibly identifiable” Jews (especially by their typical dress), particularly the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox), says the study. They included beatings, spitting, cursing and objects thrown at the victims, “for the simple fact that they are Jews”, says Professor Sofia Débora Levy, director of the Memorial to the Victims of the Holocausto/RJ and member of the Academic Council of StandWithUs-Brasil.

According to the document, these incidents occurred in a small number of areas in large urban centers, usually on the streets or on public transport, and not near, or inside, synagogues, Jewish institutions or establishments. “When the government is sensible, it already leaves a patrol there to inhibit this type of act and bring more security”, explains the teacher.

According to researchers, the acts appear not to have been premeditated and the motivations of the aggressors are not easy to distinguish, which could be either a “deeply ingrained” anti-Semitism, hatred of Israel, bullying or even a combination of the three. “Anti-Semitic incidents are not an abstract phenomenon. Whether physical or virtual, they affect real people in the real world,” says the report.

increase in cases

For the professor, the data that draws the most attention in the report is the increase in cases in the United States. In the country, home to the largest number of Jews outside of Israel, 3,697 anti-Semitic incidents were reported, compared with 2,717 in 2021 – a record year. There, the spread of anti-Semitic propaganda nearly tripled compared to 2021, reaching a total of 852 incidents, the study says.

New York, which was founded by Jews and has a large Jewish population, was the US city that recorded the most physical assaults. According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), there were 261 hate crimes against Jews (214 in 2021), 30 of which were physical. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) recorded 86 in 2022, compared to 79 in 2021. Meanwhile, the Chicago Police Department recorded 38 incidents in 2022, thirty more than in 2021, with eleven of them physical. The three cities have the largest Jewish population in the US.

An increase in anti-Semitic incidents was also recorded in other countries in the West, including Belgium, Hungary, Italy and Australia.

In Belgium, 17 anti-Semitic attacks were recorded in 2022, compared to just 3 in 2021. This is the highest number since seven attacks were recorded in 2016. In Hungary, there were 45 incidents (eight more than in 2021), most of which was hate speech. In Italy, 241 incidents of anti-Semitism were reported, most of them online (164). In Australia, the numbers have been growing since 2019, with 368 incidents reported that year; 447 in 2021 and 478 in 2022. In 2020, there was a small reduction: there were 331 Australian registrations.

decrease of attacks

The document prepared by Tel Aviv University, in cooperation with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) also pointed out that there was a reduction in attacks in countries such as Germany, Austria, France, United Kingdom, Canada and Argentina, compared to the numbers of 2021.

In the United Kingdom, there was a decrease in incidents (1,652 in 2022, against 2,255 in 2021), but London was the European city where the most physical assaults took place, with 29 records from Stamford Hill Shomrim, a voluntary monitoring organization. CST – Protecting Our Jewish Community, which carries out similar work, recorded 82 physical attacks in Greater London.

In Austria, in the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022, 381 incidents were recorded, against 562 in the same period of the previous year. In France, 436 incidents were documented in 2022, compared to 589 in 2021, while in Argentina there were 427 attacks in 2022, and 488 in 2021.

In Germany, 2,649 “political crimes with an anti-Semitic background” were documented last year, less than the 2021 record of 3,028 crimes, but still “significantly higher” than the figures for 2020 (which had 2,275 records) and 2019 (1,839 incidents). ). Despite the reduction, the study points out that anti-Semitism is still a threat in the country, “where a coup attempt planned by radical nationalists was thwarted last year”.

In a statement, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said: “The data contained in this survey is very concerning. It is alarming to see the significant increase in anti-Semitic incidents and trends in the United States and several other countries. Equally concerning is that, unlike 2021, there have been no specific events that can be linked to a rise in anti-Semitism, which speaks to the deep-rooted nature of Jew-hatred around the world.”

For the teacher, despite the reduction of cases in countries like England and France, the numbers are still high. And the decrease in attacks in these countries does not necessarily indicate a trend or “that we are already in a decline necessarily. It may just be a brief reduction. And it can get worse, unfortunately,” she says.

countries without jews

Even countries with a small Jewish population, as in the case of Yemen, where there are almost no Jews inhabiting, the report states, there are reported incidents. The Houthis group was one of the “noisiest anti-Semitic propagandists in the Arab world”, according to the document. And in Japan, two smaller political parties with “anti-Jewish conspiracy theories” have made it to parliament. The study concludes that “one of the most troubling attributes of antisemitism is that Jews need not be part of a society to be vilified there.”

For the professor, the number of cases can be even higher, since “the research instruments, the statistics, they help. But they do not necessarily give the full picture of reality. There is, of course, an even higher number because not all cases are registered. This goes for any criminal classification of complaints. People are often afraid to speak up.”

Combating racism

For the researchers, more action is needed to combat anti-Semitism, including that “so-called minor racially motivated incidents, such as throwing eggs or spitting at Jews”, have “serious consequences”. According to Professor Uriya Shavit, head of the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Judaism at Tel Aviv University: “Our research indicates that effective policing, prosecution and education campaigns in a small number of urban areas in several Western countries can lead to a significant reduction in the number of violent anti-Semitic attacks. The fight against anti-Semitism must include more practical, measurable and transparent goals,” he says in a statement.

For the teacher, “we need, based on these worrying data, to further increase, and this internationally, government policies in the educational field. We need to join forces in the public and private spheres, sensitizing the different countries of the world to this hard wave that is still prevailing”. She states: “We cannot delude ourselves into thinking that a prejudice against a group will never reach us. We have to fight all forms of prejudice and radicalism”.