The current transfer window is the last chance for Schalke to arm the squad as well as possible against the impending relegation. This is difficult without money, which is why financial aid from Clemens Tönnies is an option. The club management does not seem to want to fall back on it.
Since his withdrawal from Schalke 04, primarily by giving up his position as chairman of the supervisory board, Clemens Tönnies has no longer been in any official position in the club, which is threatened with relegation. This decision, made last June, divided fans and members – as always, when it comes to statements or actions by Tönnies.
This is currently the case again: As an option, there is potential financial aid that the former club boss – that’s how you can call him after almost 19 years as chairman of the supervisory board and his numerous employees – in an interview with RTL / ntv last circumscribed. Of course he would help Royal Blue, if possible, he had announced there.
The latest status: According to the picture, it should be about an investment in the double-digit million range, this winter. Sports director Jochen Schneider commented on Sunday Sky90 very cautious on this subject. All he said was that one had to see whether Tönnies would help or not. There will have been lively internal discussions these days, that much is clear. The fundamental condition on the part of the billionaire for any financial aid: The supervisory board would have to agree to this project unanimously.
Now he reported kickerthat there is resistance to this plan and that the top management does not want to accept this offer. This issue had been discussed in the respective internal bodies, i.e. in the supervisory board and in the management board. However, they are reluctant to approach the Tönnies millions – and for several reasons.
On the one hand, the credibility of the people involved would be completely at the end. Due to the very poor public image in the last year, Marketing Director Alexander Jobst is also criticized by some fans and members – Schneider has been for a long time because of the sporting development, some questionable decisions and some statements. With a relapse, not only the two, but the entire club would be through, as far as credibility is concerned.
It would be a relapse insofar as one had clearly renounced Tönnies – in every form (via kicker): “The concept for the future of Schalke 04 has no relation to Clemens Tönnies, neither in an office nor as a potential investor. It’s not for nothing that Jochen Schneider and I have [Alexander Jobst] after the resignation of Clemens Tönnies spoke of a turning point for the association. ”
On the other hand, such support from the ex-chairman would cause an enormously deep crack in the supporters. In any case, Tönnie’s personality is divided, opinions about him with regard to the club go to both extremes. According to his racist statements in particular, financial aid or any kind of return would be unthinkable for many fans – they clearly put the club’s values first.
A third reason would be the complicated formulation of the help per se. There will be no present, including that one kicker. The 64-year-old has never given Schalke any money, even if it is often called and told that way. Rather, it was a question of loans that were provided with interest that were above the market level. Royal Blue got money for a short time, but sank deeper and deeper into debt. Finally, the very big and current problem, why you are not able to act and have to rely on a state guarantee.
In the end, it is not only the club’s values that speak against such an investment and probably at least 50 percent of the S04 supporters. The practical implementation would also raise further problems. In the end, the picture remains that Clemens Tönnies wanted to help Schalke selflessly, but the club did not take advantage of this opportunity – which should prove to be the right decision in the medium and long term.
