At Schalke 04 Rabbi Matondo is left out. The fast winger should now collect match practice on the island. Coincident reports suggest that the youngster is on loan to England.
Matondo only made three Bundesliga appearances (all from the start) for Schalke this season. The Welshman actually brings exactly what Schalke too often lacks on the offensive: speed. However, the 20-year-old has not really been able to tap into his potential at Royal Blue in two years.
In order not to rust completely, Matondo is to spend the next six months on loan in England.
According to matching media reports, the Welsh international is about to move to Stoke City in the championship. On Sunday, Matondo is said to have flown to England to do his medical check-up. In England’s second division, Stoke is currently in 8th place in the table.
Leave a Reply