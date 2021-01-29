The FC Schalke 04 is still looking for a new sports director after Michael Reschke has been kicked out. Erik Stoffelshaus is currently one of the hottest candidates for the post, according to Sky The traditional club, which is threatened with relegation, also deals with a valued employee of a competitor.
According to the report, Schalke would like to sign Ben Manga. The 46-year-old former Bundesliga player has been working as head scout at Eintracht Frankfurt for four and a half years and is very popular among Adler fans due to his many discoveries.
So it’s no wonder that Schalke is now also interested in the talent discoverer. According to Sky there was already an initial contact with Manga, but this was promptly denied by the association. Schneider is also said to have already informed the supervisory board that he would like to add Manga.
It is unclear whether Manga would even get involved in a chaos club like Schalke. The fact that Bruno Huebner will give up his sporting director post in the summer could represent a promotion opportunity for Manga in Frankfurt. Let’s see how this story will develop.