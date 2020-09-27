Of the FC Schalke 04 has head coach David Wagner on leave on Sunday. According to information from Sky the miners have already found a successor.
After a catastrophic preparation and two coarse bankruptcies for the Bundesliga opener, David Wagner had to pack his bags at Schalke. The club needs – once again – a fresh start. A new trainer should be loud S04 Sky-Infos already found.
Accordingly, Manuel Baum is considered the favorite for the vacant head coach position in Gelsenkirchen. Baum currently looks after the German U20 national team and worked as head coach at FC Augsburg from 2016 to 2019. His plus for FC Schalke: Baum knows how to deal with and work with young players, so it could be a good choice for a long-term renovation.
Norbert Elgert, however, announced on the sidelines of the U19 game of the miners that he would rather not step in as an interim coach. Ralf Rangnick, also traded at Schalke, explained at Sky 90that Elgert would be a good interim solution – to keep the place warm for Manuel Baum: “Norbert is proven to be the best trainer in Germany. From all I know, he doesn’t see himself in the professional field in the medium or long term. But to use him now, because Manuel Baum cannot be released from the DFB in three days would be conceivable. “
