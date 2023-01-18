For a few days ago it has been announced that Ubisoft It is not going through a favorable moment, that is because they have canceled three games not yet announced, as well as delayed some others. That led to the CEO of the company, Yves Guillemotto deliver a message to employees that seemed to indicate that the company’s failure was their fault.

This later led to a workers’ strike that will be taking place next week, which seeks to make equal rights and a better environment. Shortly after in a new report released hours ago, it is mentioned that a question and answer session, Guillemot has been apologizing to the developers.

This is what he would have commented on in the report:

I heard your feedback and I’m sorry this was perceived that way. By saying ‘the ball is in your court’ to deliver our roster on time and to the expected level of quality, I wanted to convey the idea that more than ever I need your talent and energy to get it done. This is a collective journey that begins, of course, with myself and the leadership team to create the conditions for all of us to succeed together.

It is worth mentioning that the year 2022 it was quite negative for Ubisoft in terms of releases, beingor Just Dance 2023 Y Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope the only titles In fact, the latter did not reach the desired sales by the company.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s a bit convenient that Guillemot is apologizing right after the workers’ strike has been announced. We’ll see if the company is going to recover from the current chaos that haunts them.