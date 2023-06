How did you feel about the content of this article?

Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, in a 2020 file photo during the US Attorney’s presentation to the press where allegations of Ghislaine’s involvement in the abuse cases were made. | Photo: EFE

A report by the Department of Justice of the United States pointed out on Tuesday (27) a series of “negligence” in the country’s federal penitentiary system that ended up allowing the pedophile to Jeffrey Epsteinknown for connections to big businessmen and politicians of the American establishment, committed suicide in prison in August 2019, while waiting to be tried for sex trafficking.

According to the document, there were several factors that facilitated the suicide, such as flaws in the surveillance cameras, and the fact that the department of prisons did not assign Epstein a cellmate, even though he had attempted suicide a month before he died.

In addition, the tycoon had at his disposal an “excessive amount” of sheets, which he ended up using to hang himself, according to the report.

The document was prepared by the inspector general of the Department of Justice, Michael Horowitz, who is in charge of independently overseeing cases related to the American prison body.

Epstein was charged in 2006 with sexually abusing a minor under the age of 14 and pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution.

The tycoon spent time in a Florida prison and was even booked as a sex offender.

after the newspaper miami herald published that there were many other minors and women who had been abused by Epstein, he was arrested in July 2019, facing multiple federal sex trafficking charges.

A month after being arrested, in August 2019, Epstein committed suicide in a prison located in New York.